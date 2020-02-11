Mild earthquake rattles parts of south Cebu
CEBU CITY, Philippines — A magnitude 3 earthquake jolted parts of southern Cebu at 6:32 p.m. today, February 11, 2020.
According to the Earthquake Information bulletin issued by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Philvocs), the epicenter of the earthquake is located east of Oslob town.
The ground shaking, which is tectonic in origin, was felt at Intensity 2 in Argao town. Philvocs said no damages nor aftershocks are expected from the earthquake. /rcg
