LOOK: Cardinal Tagle in Vatican City for new post

MANILA, Philippines — Former Manila Archbishop Luis Antonio G. Cardinal Tagle is now in Vatican City to assume his new post as Prefect of the Vatican Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples.

Photos of Cardinal Tagle in his new office were posted by Catholic faith-based radio station Radyo Veritas on Facebook on Wednesday night.

Posted by Veritas846.ph on Wednesday, February 12, 2020