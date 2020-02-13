Presyomerkado: Benefits of eating eggs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — In a hurry and undecided what to eat for breakfast?

Having eggs, every which way — hard or soft boiled, omelette or sunny side up — is the easy solution for those morning hunger pangs and to kick start your day.

Eggs are easy to cook and can be readily found in neighborhood sari sari stores. Most importantly, egg is one of the healthiest breakfast fares there is.

Eggs, according to healthline.com, are “superfoods” because it is packed with nutrients needed to keep our bodies in the pink of health.

One hard boiled egg, for example, contains enough enough nutrients (Vitamins A, D, E, K, B5, B12, B2,B6; and folate, phosphorus, selenium, calcium and zinc), protein and healthy fats, making it “pretty much the perfect food,” according to healthline.com.

Egg yolks also contain large amounts of both lutein and zeaxanthin that are important for keeping the eyes healthy.

So what are you waiting for? Get those eggs not just for breakfast but also for any of your meals for the day.

In Cebu City’s Barangay Lahug public market, a piece of egg is sold for P6.50 (small) and P7.50 (big). /elb