Lapu-Lapu police, Pangan-an school get Chinese guild’s donated computers 

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Lapu-Lapu City Police Office and the Pangan-an Elementary School in Olango Island, Lapu-Lapu City will have new sets of computers.

This developed after the Lapu-Lapu City Chinese Guild made good their promise to donate more new computers to the Lapu-Lapu City government for their e-Library at the Hoopsdome in Barangay Gun-ob, Lapu-Lapu City.

On Thursday morning, February 13, 2020, Shouqi Zhao, the guild’s president, turned over 18 new computers to Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard Chan.

But Chan said that the e-Library had already enough computers, which were also donated by the Lapu-Lapu City Chinese Guild last September 2019, and so these would be distributed to the police and a public school in Olango Island.

The Lapu-Lapu City government-run e-Library, which opened to the public on October last year, has 20 computers, which were also donated by the guild.

The modern computers have their central processing unit (CPU) built in the computer monitor.

On the February 13 donation, Zhouqi Zhao also donated the same brand of computers with built-in CPUs in their monitors to the Lapu-Lapu City government.

With enough computers in the e-Library, Chan instead turned 13 of the 18 computers to Lapu-Lapu City Police Office for their office use.

Lieutenant Colonel David Señor, Lapu-Lapu City Police Office chief, received the computers from Chan on Thursday.

Aside from that, Chan also turned over the remaining five computers to the Pangan-an Elementary School, which was represented by its school principal, Marilou Pacilan.

The school is located in Olango Island, which is one of the island barangays of the city./dbs