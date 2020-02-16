Frasco: Danao City to get projects despite political differences with Duranos

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Representative Vincent Franco Frasco has assured his opponents in the fifth district of Cebu that their political differences will not be a hindrance in the implementation of projects and the delivery of government services in the area.

Frasco made a promise to ensure that government assistance will reach each and every resident of the district including those who did not support his candidacy in the May 2019 election.

On Friday, February 14, Frasco led the groundbreaking of a P10 million road concreting project in Barangay Suba in Danao City.

The project covers a presently unpaved road that connects Barangays Suba and Taytay in the city.

“Despite the local political differences and push back from local/brgy officials, Board (Member) Red Duterte and I are planning for more projects for the city and people of Danao,” Frasco wrote as a caption to the photos of the groundbreaking ceremony which he posted on his social media page.

Danao City is a bailiwick of the Duranos, Frasco’s political rival in the district.

Frasco, who won in the May 2019 elections and is now serving his first term as district representative, broke the 70-year reign of the Duranos in the fifth district of Cebu.

An election protest filed by former representative Ramon Durano VI is currently pending before the House of Representatives Electoral Tribunal (HRET).

The HRET recently ordered the collection of the ballot boxes with the ballots used during the May 2019 elections, the Election Day Computerized Voters List (EDCVL) and other election documents from the district’s 462 clustered precincts.

Cebu’s fifth district is composed of the city of Danao and the municipalities of Liloan, Compostela, Carmen, Catmon, Borbon, Sogod and Camotes Island, which comprises of the municipalities of Pilar, Poro, San Francisco and Tudela. / dcb