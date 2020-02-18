Mandaue City issued over 7,000 biz permits in 2020

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The business permit issuance in Mandaue City has grown to over 7,000 this 2020 from the 683 permits that were issued in 2019.

Lawyer Lizer Malate, the head of the city’s Business Permit and Licensing Office (BPLO), attributed the increase to the “shortened and simplified” process that they have implemented this year.

From 16 to 19 steps in the previous process of applying for or renewing business permits, BPLO fused the process into three steps this year in their Business One Stop Shop (BOSS) program last January 2 to 20.

“Pagpadayon ni sa pagsulong sa directiba sa atong presidente nga Ease of Doing Business Act ug sa programa pod sa atong mayor nga pangitaan og hapsay nga pamaagi ang mga negosyante sa pagkuha og business permit,” Malate said in a press conference today, February 18.

With the simplified structure in applying for business permits, Malate said they have issued 7,512 permits or 1,177 percent higher compared to the 2019 issuance.

In 2018, there were only 565 permits issued by the BPLO.

Despite the increase in the issuance of the business permits, Malate, however, said there are still several business establishments in the city that failed to present their updated 2020 business permits upon their random inspection this month.

Malate said that they have at least 1,300 establishments and over 800 failed to present their updated permits.

“They are not yet counted as violators. These are just establishments that were not able to present their permits upon inspections. Some of these businesses, actually, just paid their dues so they won’t pay penalties but have not completed the business permit application process yet,” Malate said.

Malate said the inspections serve as a reminder that these establishments should complete their business permit application to prevent their business from receiving notices of violation or facing closure.

Malate said the issuance of notices to those establishments who would fail to present business permits upon inspection will start in March.

With their shortened process Malate said there should be no more excuse for businesses in the city to not register.

Malate said that as businesses enjoy their operations in the city, they must also perform their obligation of paying the city their businesses’ dues as they register and get their permits.

He added that as clearances from other regulatory agencies are needed for the final business permits, this also gives the public the assurance that the facilities or services adhere to the safety standards set by regulatory bodies. /rcg