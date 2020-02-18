Kin of alleged CTG-NPA members cry foul over trumped up charges, seek CHR help

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The sister and brother of a couple who were alleged members of the Communist Terrorist Group-New People’s Army (CTG-NPA) and were arrested in Barangay Tulang, Getafe, Bohol on February 8, 2020, claimed that the two were innocent as they seek the help of the Commission on Human Rights.

The Alliance for the Advancement of People’s Right (Karapatan)-Central Visayas called for a press briefing on behalf of the families of couple Reynaldo Camacho and Carmelita Cañeda, to debunk allegations that the two are high-ranking members of the NPA.

According to Eulalia Camacho Pacanza, sister of Reynaldo, she was with her brother on the day he was picked up by a group of men in army uniform. She claimed that the men barged into their home and took their belongings before boarding her brother in a white van.

She said that Carmelita insisted on going with Reynaldo as she feared for his safety.

The couple did not make it back home since and Eulalia said they later learned through a news item posted on Facebook that the incident was being labeled as a “raid” and that her brother and sister-in-law were arrested.

She said she was surprised when she saw on the news that there were guns and bombs allegedly confiscated from the couple

“Butang-butang lang gyud na nag bantay ragyud tawun ni sila sa fish pond,” said Eulalia.

Pedro Cañeda, brother of Carmelita Cañeda, on the other hand, disclosed that his sister could be framed up by someone she was in conflict with due to a land dispute in Bohol.

He added that it would be impossible for his sister to be part of a communist group because she was the type of person who gets easily scared.

Karapatan is planning to bring the couple’s case to the Commission on Human Rights (CHR). /rcg