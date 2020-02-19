Girl with leukemia needs help for chemotherapy

A one-year-old girl from Barangay Cogon Central Ramos, Cebu City pleads for financial help for her ongoing chemotherapy treatment.

Maria Danikka Peralta was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) last August 13,2019. Distressing symptoms like fever, cough, abnormal rapid breathing, and unhealthy pale appearance prompted Danikka’s mother to bring her to the hospital. A complete blood count was done and it showed low red blood cell and platelet count. Bone marrow aspiration was also performed and the result confirmed the diagnosis.

Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia is a type of cancer of the blood which is very common among children. This type of cancer is curable when

treated promptly with intensive chemotherapy.

Danikka’s chemotherapy was then started immediately. Her attending hematologist-oncologist prescribed a treatment protocol that will last for three years to achieve cure. She is currently undergoing her second high-dose chemotherapy session.

Danikka is a playful and fun-loving little girl. Her mother who is the only bread winner of the family just recently resigned from her work as an admin officer in a private consultancy company to focus all her time and energy in caring for her sick child. Her family does not have much.

The costly expenses of Danikka’s ongoing chemotherapy treatment is beyond the economic capacity of her family. As of this time, their financial funds are already used up. Thus her family is pleading for financial help from compassionate individuals who have the heart to

share their valuable assistance in order to preserve the life of their precious child and give her the chance to grow up healthy and cancer-free.

Those who wish to donate may coordinate with Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko Foundation Inc. – Cebu at Room 210 Cebu City Health Building with contact numbers (032) 232-4706, 412-9020, and 0933-194-0197 or kindly deposit donations directly to Unionbank under account name Kapwa Ko, Mahal Ko and account number 00-112-000066-2. Kindly indicate the name of the patient in the deposit slip.