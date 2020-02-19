Cebu City earns seal of Good Financial Housekeeping

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City government has been awarded with the seal of Good Financial Housekeeping (GFH) by the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG).

According to Lawyer Kenneth Lucero, the Cebu City officer-in-charge of DILG, the Seal of Good Financial Housekeeping is given to local government units (LGUs) with good performance in financial transparency and accountability in local government operations.

“To pass the GFH, an LGU must be able to present the most recent available COA (Commission on Audit) Audit Opinion (unqualified or qualified) and compliance with the full disclosure policy through posting of financial documents in three conspicuous places and in the FDP (Full Disclosure Policy) Portal,” said Lucero in a text message.

Lawyer Jerone Castillo, the head of the City Treasurer’s Office (CTO), said the finance sector of the city worked hard to get the award.

“All credit should be given to the finance sector of City Hall from the Budget Office, Accounting and Treasury. Hard work does indeed pay a premium,” said Castillo in a text message.

Mayor Edgardo Labella said in a phone interview that the seal of GFH is a “great gift” for the city as it celebrates its Charter Day on February 24, 2020.

He said the city’s personnel worked hard to achieve good financial housekeeping, a “proof” the city works transparently.

The mayor reminded the city’s employees to work in transparency as they work for the people. /rcg