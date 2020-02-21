Aboitiz Football Cup semis action starts Saturday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Ateneo de Cebu and Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) have a chance to add to their titles in the 21st Aboitizland Football Cup as they vie for a finals ticket in both Boys 16 and Boys 18, Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Cebu City Sports Center.

In the Boys 16, Ateneo de Cebu A will open the semifinal round against KNF Don Bosco Boys Home (DBBH).

While DBTC A will contest the other finals ticket against Abellana National School (ANS) in the second game.

Ateneo de Cebu A topped group 2 in the Boys 16 with a clean 5-0 win-loss record for a total of 15 points while DBTC A wrested the top spot from KNF DBBH also by not conceding any of their five matches in the eliminations, also accumulating 15 points.

KNF DBBH and ANS, for their part, ended the group stage with 12 points each on identical 4-1 cards.

In the Boys 18, Ateneo de Cebu will face University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) while the other semifinals match will have DBTC A going up against KNF DBBH.

Ateneo de Cebu and DBTC A finished the eliminations with the same seven points on identical 2-0 record.

DBTC A, however, takes the top spot in group 1 by virtue of its goal difference of 11 while Ateneo de Cebu only had 6.

USJ-R Basak, for its part, had dominant eliminations as it won all of its four games for a total of 12 points in group 2.

KNF DBBH, on the other hand, clinched the last semifinals slot at the expense of DBTC B. It finished the eliminations with a 3-1 card equivalent to nine (9) points./dbs