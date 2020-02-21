CDU’s Prosthetics and Orthotics Center aims to make Cebu a more PWD-inclusive community

The Cebu Doctors’ University’s Prosthetics and Orthotics Center in Cebu, which is the first center of its kind in the Visayas and Mindanao, is making Cebu a more ideal environment for persons with disability (PWDs).

True to its motto, “Restoring Movement … Renewing Lives,” the one-of-a-kind center in Cebu aims to give their patients their prosthetic, orthotic, mobility and assistive technology needs to reach the full recovery to continue to lead more meaningful and fruitful lives.

The school-based prosthetics and orthotics center, which opened on February 20, 2020 at the Cebu Doctors’ University, will not only benefit the PWDs but also physical therapy, nursing, and psychology students.

These students will gain practical experiences through the center, which provides artificial limb use and external bracing to their patients.

Not only will the center offer physical rehabilitation, but it also gives counseling for optimal recovery and functional independence that will eventually enable their clients to function as capable individuals in society.

The center’s materials are also available to interested hospitals for a fee.

The CDU Prosthetics and Orthotics Center would also make the center’s materials available to Cebu Doctors hospitals and even other hospitals in the country at reasonable prices, said Dr. Philip Anthony Sto. Domingo Larrazabal, CDU president and chairman of the board in a statement.

Larrazabal led the grand opening ceremony of Cebu Doctors University’s Prosthetics and Orthotics Center on February 20, 2020.

The event was attended by CDU faculty and staff and the university’s partners./dbs