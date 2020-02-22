Manila archdiocese allows ashes on forehead

The Archdiocese of Manila clarified that priests in the city may still put ashes on the forehead of devotees despite a Catholic Bishops Conference of the Philippines recommendation that the clergy tweak the Lenten practice by sprinkling this instead on the faithful’s head.

In a circular, Manila Auxiliary Bishop Broderick Pabillo said they would leave it to the “discretion of their pastors” if the usual marking of ashes in one’s forehead would still be observed on Ash Wednesday.

“The imposition of ashes on the forehead remains an option for our parishes and communities at the discretion of their pastors,” said Pabillo.