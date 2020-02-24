Brothers’ hide and seek moments tickle netizens’ funny bones

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Hide and seek is one of the most favorite games of all time.

This game has a different vibe to it when you have to hide in a matter of seconds before the “it” finds you.

Today, surprising as it may be, some children still love to play the game even with the advent of technologies.

Just like these siblings in Cavite, who played hide and seek and tickled everyone online.

Jacque Velasco, 33, a businesswoman and the mother of the two boys, Damian Esguerra, 1, and KC Esguerra, 13, who took the online world with their hide and seek game on February 19 shared the story with CDN Digital.

“They both usually have this harutan moment right after meals, and it was just out of ordinary playing in the house. That night, they decided to go hide and seek, Damian immediately went (to find) cover behind a small post in the dining area where his brother was just right in front of him,” said Velasco.

Damian, who is seen in the photos trying his best to hide, can’t seem to hide completely with his stomach coming out of the post.

Velasco finds this funny and immediately took photos and posted it online.

And with just a few hours from posting it, the photos gained attention online because of how cute Damian is and the situation.

The post as of Sunday, February 23, has already reached 15,000 shares and 12,000 reactions.

Rochelle Doroga—Mccafferty commented, “Hahahah kong tago pa dre,” and Alyanna Bravo said, “Sobrang cute.”

Don’t worry, Dre, we’ll give you better hiding tips next time. /dbs