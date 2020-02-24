New in-charge of Bayawan Police Station to assume post on Feb. 24

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental- The newly named officer-in-charge of the Bayawan City Police Station will assume office this morning, February 24, 2020.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Jude Bonilla, the former commander of the Provincial Mobile Force Company, will assume the post that will be vacated by outgoing station commander, Police Lieutenant Colonel Alfonso Enriquez, who already be assigned as the Administration Officer of the Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office (NOPPO).

Police Colonel Julian Entoma, NOPPO director, said that his recommendation for the relief of the entire Bayawan police force was “denied in principle” by Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, the director of the Police Regional Office Central Visayas (PRO-7).

But Ferro allowed the relief of Enriquez.

But while Ferro did not agree to their relief, Entoma said a composite team from the First and Second Provincial Mobile Force Company consisting of 20 policemen will be assigned at Bayawan police station starting today to provide augmentation to the city’s police force.

“Ako pabutangan ug policemen ang crime prone areas, police visibility ug checkpoint alang sa riding in tandem nga walay plate number ang motorsiklo, emphasize ang disiplina sa karsada. Dili lang usa ka checkpoint, pasobrahan. Kung mahimo 24 hours,” Entoma said.

(I will detail policemen in crime-prone areas to conduct police visibility, checkpoints against tandems using motorcycles that are without license plates and to give emphasis on the need to ensure discipline while on the road. We will be conducting not just one but various checkpoints. If possible, we will be doing it 24-hours a day.)

A day before Enriquez will formally vacate his post at the Bayawan City Police Station, another shooting incident was reported in Barangay Narra.

The victim was identified as Primitivo “Jimbo” Reuela Jr., 26-years-old and a resident of Barangay Boyco here.

Entoma said that Reuela was shot by a still-unidentified motorcycle tandem while on board his motorcycle. The victim came from Barangay Nangka proper and was on his way to Sitio Napac-an located in the same barangay. He dropped by a sari-sari store to buy cigarette when the gunman fired shots at him, hitting Reuela on his right arm and the right side of his body.

Reuela is now recuperating in a hospital in Bayawan City.

Entoma said police investigators are now checking if Reuela’s shooting was related to the previous shooting incidents that have remained unsolved. / dcb