3 killed in Cebu City in less than five hours

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Three persons were killed in separate shooting and stabbing incidents in Cebu City in less than five hours.

The first two fatalities were identified as Elmer Peñola of Barangay Hipodromo and John Ian Chan of Barangay Kalunasan while the third one is yet to be identified by the police.

Police Executive Master Sergeant Antonio Din of Mabolo police station said that Peñola, 37, was shot dead just outside of his home in Sitio Pag-asa in Barangay Hipodromo at around 3 a.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020.

Din said that Peñola was alone while drinking liquor outside of his home when the still-unidentified gunman passed by and fired a single shot that hit the victim on his head.

Witnesses told police that they saw the gunman, who was wearing a white T-shirt, run towards Peñola’s home. A gun burst was later on heard in the area.

However, residents failed to describe what the suspect looked like.

Din said they found a Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) installed a few meters away from the crime scene and they intend to view its recording soon to especially look at the gunman’s face.

“Layo siya gamay pero basi maklaro ra,” he said.

(The CCTV was mounted away from the crime scene but we are hoping that we will still be able to have a closer look at what the gunman looks like.)

Din said they are looking at personal grudge in Peñola’s killing. The victim, who works as a housepainter, is known in their area as someone who would backout from a pending work after materials had been purchased.

At about the same time of Penola’s death, another shooting incident happened in Sitio Buwaran in Barangay Sawang Calero which resulted in the death of the still-unidentified victim.

The victim was found along the road with a gunshot wound on the right side of his face.

Police Master Sergeant Rey Iligan, desk officer of San Nicolas Police Station, said they continue to look for leads on the victim’s identity and that of his gunman.

At around 11:20 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 23, Chan’s lifeless body was also found along the road in Sitio Upper Lanipao in Barangay Sapangdaku. He had a stab wound on his chest.

Police Corporal Glen Gabocan of the Guadalupe Police Station said that a passing motorcycle driver was the one who reported the discovery of Chan’s body to barangay officials.

Gabocan said they continue to look for the victim’s family hoping to get information that would help identify his attacker and the motive in his killing. / dcb