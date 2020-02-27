SK in Barangay Suba launches online relief campaign

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The Sangguniang Kabataan of Barangay Suba launched a relief campaign operations for the victims of the fire that razed 311 houses in the area on Wednesday night, February 26, 2020.

Read: 259 houses razed in Cebu City blaze

Jaybie Mantilla, the SK Chairman of Barangay Suba, spearheaded the relief campaign online by posting a poster titled “Bangon Brgy. Suba.”

Mantilla, a former basketball player of the University of San Jose-Recoletos whose house was also damaged in the fire, said that as of Thursday, February 27, 2020, they need donations those greatly affected by the fire.

“We need donations especially for our neighbors who lost their homes and weren’t able to save any of their belongings,” he said.

The fire victims are in need of basic things such as water, food, blankers, hygiene kits, and clothes.

Donations may be dropped off at the Barangay Suba Multi-purpose hall. Those interested can also message the Facebook page, Barangay Suba SK.

As of 10 a.m., reports say 2,851 individuals were affected by the fire. The number of families affected is at 638. /bmjo