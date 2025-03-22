Bomb joke disrupts operations at Bohol airport

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) has confirmed that two persons were held by the police for making a bomb joke upon their arrival at the Bohol-Panglao International Airport on Saturday, March 22.

In a statement, CAAP said that the two were aboard Cebu Pacific flight 5J617 that landed at the Bohol airport at 11:20 a.m.

The bomb joke prompted the implementation of “immediate security measures.”

READ: DOTr’s Dizon visits Bohol to discuss various transport initiatives

“A flight attendant overheard the remark made by two passengers, who were subsequently placed under police custody,” read part of CAAP’s statement.

Upon receipt of the information from the airport’s tower personnel, “the CAAP Security and Intelligence Service (CSIS) promptly responded to assess the situation.”

READ: Cebu airport developments may be done to other regional airports

“Following standard safety protocols, the pilot requested the immediate clearance of the aircraft cabin and baggage for a thorough security inspection,” it added.

At about 12:43 p.m. and after the conduct of a thorough search, “authorities confirmed that the aircraft was free of any explosive threat.”

“All passengers and crew members were declared safe, and the flight operations resumed without further incident,” CAAP said.

Bomb joke

Following the incident, CAAP is again reminding the public that making bomb jokes is a serious offense that is punishable under Presidential Decree No. 1727, which strictly prohibits false bomb threats. It said that violators may face imprisonment for not more than five years or the payment of fines of up to P40,000.

“Passengers are urged to exercise caution and responsibility in their statements to uphold the safety and security of all travelers,” CAAP added.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP