Manny Pacquiao’s son Eman triumphs in Blow-by-Blow bout

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Eman Bacosa-Pacquiao, son of boxing legend Manny Pacquiao, continues to carve his own path in the ring after securing a unanimous decision victory over Congolese fighter Arnaud Darius Makita in the undercard of Blow-by-Blow last Thursday, March 20, at Okada Manila.

Bacosa-Pacquiao displayed poise and precision throughout the six-round bout, earning the judges’ nod with scores of 58-56, 59-55, and 58-56.

With this win, the 21-year-old prospect improved his record to 6-0-1 (win-loss-draw), including five wins with four knockouts. His unbeaten streak remains intact since his pro debut, which ended in a split draw.

Makita, a fellow boxing newcomer, dropped to 2-2 with two knockouts after the loss.

Standing at 5-foot-10 with a 74-inch reach, Bacosa-Pacquiao effectively utilized his height and length to keep Makita at bay. He landed timely jabs and followed up with combinations that dictated the pace of the fight.

However, Makita was undeterred, engaging Bacosa-Pacquiao in gritty exchanges and landing his own combinations to the head and body.

In a dramatic moment during the fight, Bacosa-Pacquiao went down after absorbing a body shot from Makita.

However, the referee correctly ruled it not a knockdown, as Makita had inadvertently stepped on Bacosa-Pacquiao’s foot while the latter was moving backward to avoid the punch.

Bacosa-Pacquiao’s composure and technical skill ultimately proved too much for Makita, ensuring another milestone victory with his father watching on the side.

