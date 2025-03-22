Deputy Speaker Frasco files cyber libel raps vs veteran journalist

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Deputy Speaker Vincent Franco “Duke” Frasco has filed a criminal complaint for cyber libel against veteran journalist Rigoberto Tiglao on Wednesday, March 19, over accusations that he was “bribed” for signing the impeachment complaint against Vice President Sara Duterte.

Frasco said that “such accusation is not only false but also tarnished my reputation as Deputy Speaker in Congress.”

He insisted that his vote on the impeachment complaint was based on his principles and his commitment to upholding what is best for his constituents.

“I can categorically say that my vote was based on my principles and my own determination on what is best for my constituents in my district. My vote and my principles are not for sale,” Frasco said in a statement.

Earlier, Tiglao, in his article published in The Manila Times, alleged that the Deputy Speaker was “bribed” to sign the impeachment complaint against Duterte.

Reckless Actions

Frasco said that on February 19, The Manila Times had issued an apology, acknowledging the misleading nature of Tiglao’s assertions. The apology stated that “such false and reckless attribution should not have been made” while it also acknowledged that the “unverified article has caused significant harm to my reputation,” adding that they “deeply regret this error.”

But while he respects the role of media in a democratic society, Frasco said he condemns the “reckless actions” by Tiglao.

“I will not tolerate these reckless and irresponsible acts masquerading as editorial and opinion journalism,” he said.

“This legal action is not just about defending my personal honor; it is a stand for truth and accountability in media practices. I remain firm and resolute in my mission to serve with transparency and dedication, as my constituents deserve nothing less,” he added.

Commitment to Integrity

Frasco’s political career spans nearly two decades. He started his career as the youngest Mayor of Liloan town in northern Cebu, from 2007 to 2016. He then served as Vice Mayor and Commissioner of the Cebu Ports Authority (CPA) from 2017 to 2019.

In 2019, he was elected to represent the 5th district of Cebu in the House of Representatives and won his reelection in 2022. As a Congressman, he focuses on enhancing the quality of life of his constituents.

“My service has been marked by initiatives designed to advance educational opportunities, provide medical assistance, create economic pathways through employment and livelihoods, and foster long-term community development through infrastructure projects and improved health and education facilities,” he said.

“My record speaks for itself—a commitment to integrity, transparency, and my district’s welfare,” Frasco added.

