IN PHOTOS: Barangay Suba fire

February 27,2020 - 03:04 PM
Aerial shot of fire in Barangay Suba

An aerial view of the extend of the damage caused by the fire in Barangay Suba in Cebu City taken the day after. CDN Digital drone photo | Raul Constantine Tabanao

Cebu City, Philippines–Ash Wednesday 2020 ended in a sad note for almost 3,000 individuals in Barangay Suba after a fire struck the sitio of Sto. Niño past 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.

Here are some photos of the fire and some taken the day after:

Barangay Suba fire

Flames burn houses in Sitio Sto. Niño on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. CDN Digital photo | Gerard Vincent Francisco

umbrella burning in Barangay Suba fire

An umbrella is burned in a tight corridor in Barangay Suba. CDN Digital photo | Gerard Vincent Francisco

fire engulfs building

Flames eat up the back part of a building in a tight street in Barangay Suba. CDN Digital photo | Gerard Vincent Francisco

residents checking on burning houses in barangay suba

A resident checks on his house during the fire in Sitio Sto. Niño in Barangay Suba, Cebu City. CDN Digital photo | Gerard Vincent Francisco

father and son in barangay suba fire

A man and a kid watch as flames eat up houses in a fire that struck Barangay Suba, Cebu City. CDN Digital photo | Gerard Vincent Francisco

burning house in barangay suba

Residents sit atop the their houses to look at the fire that struck Barangay Suba, Cebu City. CDN Digital photo | Gerard Vincent Francisco

Evacuation center for Barangay Suba fire victims

Victims of the Barangay Suba fire gather at the evacuation center at the Barangay Suba Sports Complex. CDN Digital photo | Gerard Vincent Francisco

dog and puppies victims of fire

This dog and her puppies are among those saved from the fire in Barangay Suba, Cebu City on Ash Wednesday, February 26, 2020. CDN Digital photo | Gerard Vincent Francisco

victims of fire salvaging items

On the morning after, residents continue to look for items to salvage from the rubble. CDN Digital photo | Gerard Vincent Francisco

victims of fire in barangay suba

A man carries some debris from the fire in Barangay Suba, Cebu City. CDN Digital photo | Gerard Vincent Francisco

boys smiling amidst fire

Two boys manage to smile for the camera while scavenging items from the rubble caused by the fire in Barangay Suba, Cebu City. CDN Digital photo | Gerard Vincent Francisco

Sto. Niño amid fire

Several images of the Senior Sto. Niño are saved from the fire and are displayed in front of the ocean behind the fire site in Barangay Suba, Cebu City. CDN Digital photo | Gerard Vincent Francisco

hogs in suba fire

A mother pig and her piglets survived the fire in Barangay Suba, Cebu City. CDN Digital photo | Gerard Vincent Francisco

