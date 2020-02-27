IN PHOTOS: Barangay Suba fire

An aerial view of the extend of the damage caused by the fire in Barangay Suba in Cebu City taken the day after. CDN Digital drone photo | Raul Constantine Tabanao
Cebu City, Philippines–Ash Wednesday 2020 ended in a sad note for almost 3,000 individuals in Barangay Suba after a fire struck the sitio of Sto. Niño past 7 p.m. on Wednesday, February 26, 2020.
Read: Close to 3k individuals displaced in Suba fire
Here are some photos of the fire and some taken the day after:
Flames burn houses in Sitio Sto. Niño on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. CDN Digital photo | Gerard Vincent Francisco
An umbrella is burned in a tight corridor in Barangay Suba. CDN Digital photo | Gerard Vincent Francisco
Flames eat up the back part of a building in a tight street in Barangay Suba. CDN Digital photo | Gerard Vincent Francisco
A resident checks on his house during the fire in Sitio Sto. Niño in Barangay Suba, Cebu City. CDN Digital photo | Gerard Vincent Francisco
A man and a kid watch as flames eat up houses in a fire that struck Barangay Suba, Cebu City. CDN Digital photo | Gerard Vincent Francisco
Residents sit atop the their houses to look at the fire that struck Barangay Suba, Cebu City. CDN Digital photo | Gerard Vincent Francisco
Victims of the Barangay Suba fire gather at the evacuation center at the Barangay Suba Sports Complex. CDN Digital photo | Gerard Vincent Francisco
This dog and her puppies are among those saved from the fire in Barangay Suba, Cebu City on Ash Wednesday, February 26, 2020. CDN Digital photo | Gerard Vincent Francisco
On the morning after, residents continue to look for items to salvage from the rubble. CDN Digital photo | Gerard Vincent Francisco
A man carries some debris from the fire in Barangay Suba, Cebu City. CDN Digital photo | Gerard Vincent Francisco
Two boys manage to smile for the camera while scavenging items from the rubble caused by the fire in Barangay Suba, Cebu City. CDN Digital photo | Gerard Vincent Francisco
Several images of the Senior Sto. Niño are saved from the fire and are displayed in front of the ocean behind the fire site in Barangay Suba, Cebu City. CDN Digital photo | Gerard Vincent Francisco
A mother pig and her piglets survived the fire in Barangay Suba, Cebu City. CDN Digital photo | Gerard Vincent Francisco
Read Next
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.