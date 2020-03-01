Lenovo introduces new ThinkVision monitors for SMEs productivity

Considering how much time workers spend in front of a screen, selecting the right monitor significantly impacts user productivity and improves efficiency. Recognizing this, global technology and innovation leader Lenovo is introducing the newest members of its ThinkVision line of displays geared towards bolstering productivity in the workplace, particularly for small and medium businesses.

“Displays are critical in presenting vital information and data that help businesses grow. Be it for monitoring and tracking numbers in real-time or reaching out to potential customers, our new ThinkVision monitors deliver optimum performance with new features that enhance clarity, connectivity, and portability,” said Michael Ngan, General Manager, Lenovo Philippines.

Graphics-dependent industries like design, animation, video production, and even surveillance stand to greatly benefit from top-quality screens. Artists and content creators, for instance, will be able to ensure that their output will not appear subpar to on-lookers who expect nothing but fine quality from their work.

The three new Lenovo displays — ThinkVision S22e (21.5”), ThinkVision S24e (23.8”), and ThinkVision M14 (14”) — comprise of features that give a huge boost to the workforce, such as excellent visual quality for graphics-heavy projects, a larger workspace, seamless integration with other devices, and adequate eye safety needed for long work sessions.

Both the ThinkVision S22e and ThinkVision S24e have a full-HD display with 1920 x 1080 resolution and a 178°/178° viewing angle, which ensures best-in-class viewing experience without color distortion. They also contain a near-edgeless panel, allowing more space for users to work on. As a bonus, the ThinkVision S24e has FreeSync™ technology that minimizes motion blur and prevents screen tearing. The sharper resolution and bigger displays of the ThinkVision monitors are useful for data collectors and graphic artists who require precise and razor sharp quality in their profession. This also makes reading text much easier on the eyes, allows more windows to be opened simultaneously without decreasing text size and quality, and does wonders when viewing multimedia content.

The screen of the portable ThinkVision M14, on the other hand, has a tilt angle of -5° to 90° for interactivity. When it is used as an extension of the workplace, users can easily compare content between the monitor and other devices with its ergonomic height adjustable foot, which has a tilt angle of 0°-90°. This makes collaboration with peers and presentations to clients easier and hassle-free as it removes the need for people to move or huddle together to get a good view of the screen.

Seamless connectivity and compatibility are assured with the ThinkVision S22e and S24e as both displays have VGA and HDMI ports, which allow connection to other devices. Moreover, both have a quick-release tilt stand and VESA mount, allowing users to position the monitor in a way that is most comfortable for them.

Meanwhile, the ThinkVision M14 has two USB Type-C ports on either side, which allows it to effortlessly connect to other devices, smartphones included. The ports can also act as a power source through its “power pass through” design that allows them to charge connected devices while simultaneously powering the monitor. This can be helpful during long meetings and presentations for laptops that may need more power but are unable to be charged. In addition, its light weight of only 1.3 pounds makes the ThinkVision M14 the perfect accessory for mobile professionals like consultants and sales representatives.

Work, however, can last throughout the night, which can be straining to the user’s eyes. For eye comfort, the three ThinkVision displays are all integrated with blue light technology to prevent eye strain while doing work at night or in low-light conditions. This assures users of vibrant colors on a bright screen in relative comfort for long periods.

Combining rich visual experience and connectivity options for work, the new Lenovo ThinkVision displays can enhance productivity as they provide not only excellent graphics quality but also more flexibility through their ergonomic design and near-universal connectivity, making them a must-have in every office or profession.

The ThinkVision S22e is available for PHP 5,800, while the ThinkVision S24e and ThinkVision M14 are priced at PHP 7,100 and PHP 13,900, respectively. All three monitors are available in Lenovo authorized resellers in the Philippines. For more information about Lenovo’s ThinkVision displays, visit https://www.lenovo.com/ph/en/ and https://www.facebook.com/lenovophilippines/.