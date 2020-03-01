Girl, he is just not into you

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Do you believe in signs?

Like how some people look at the moon in relation to having a good catch?

Well, it is kind of the same with knowing if the guy you like also likes you back— or not.

Girl, you might need to get a grip because in this article CDN Digital will give you a rundown of some of the signs that, that guy is just not into you.

Ouch, right?

Sad as it may be, but we just have to accept that fact and move on.

Here are some of the signs that will help you determine how a guy actually feels about you:

Does not update you— when a guy can go on his day without telling you where he is or what are his plans for the day, that’s when you know that he simply is not including you on his to-do-list. No communication means, no interest. Period.

Always unsure— asking some serious questions from time to time is okay in a getting to know you stage. But having no real answers to some of these questions is already a red flag. When he shows no interest in answering these questions, then that’s it. Move on, sister.

No dates— you see each other but don’t really go out on dates. Yikes! That’s just beyond comprehension and so sad. So, if he can’t go and show you off, forget it. You should not be the one to always initiate that you see each other.

You don’t feel special— when he just treats you like everyone else and does not make it a point to put you in a higher pedestal then that right there is a huge NO NO.

He flirts— yikes! He does not do this to make you jealous, he just likes to flirt with the other girls.

Well, girls, you have this instinct of knowing what’s going on. Use it for goodness sakes.

As what old people would always tell us, there are a lot of fishes in the sea. You don’t have to settle for someone who is not catching your bait. / dcb