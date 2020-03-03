Filipinos now allowed to visit South Korea except in areas affected by COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino tourists may now travel to South Korea, except in areas heavily affected by the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Malacañang said Tuesday.

Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) has approved travel to South Korea except in North Gyeongsang Province, including Daegu City and Cheongdo County which have been hit by COVID-19.

Filipinos who will continue with their travel to South Korea must sign a declaration signifying their knowledge of the risks involved, Panelo said.

“The IATF has approved to allow Filipinos to travel to South Korea except to the whole of North Gyeongsang Province, including Daegu City and Cheongdo County, where the virus outbreak is concentrated,” Panelo said in a statement.

“All Filipinos who intend to visit other parts of South Korea shall execute and sign a declaration, signifying their knowledge and understanding of the risks involved in their trip. A health advisory pamphlet shall likewise be handed out to them upon their departure,” he added.

The Philippine government earlier barred Filipino tourists from going to South Korea with the exemption of permanent residents, students, and overseas workers.

