Police enhance search for 3 minors who bolted Operation Second Chance facility

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Guadalupe Police are now looking into the possible hideouts of the three minors who bolted the Operation Second Chance facility in Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City on Monday, March 2, 2020.

And their focus is trained on two barangays – Mabolo and Duljo Fatima – as possible hiding places of the three boys who remained at large.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Melbert Esguerra, deputy city director for administration of the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO), said they have been informed that the two barangays are where the homes of the three escapees can be found.

The police visited the houses of the three boys this morning, March 3. Unfortunately, Esguera said none of them can be found there.

Esguerra however, said they will continue to closely monitor the said areas and added that they will also visit the houses of the escapees’ relatives and close friends.

“Tanang possible nga location, adtuon nila [Police] (All the possible locations [where they could be hiding] will be visited by the police),” said Esguerra.

The three boys were among five escapees who bolted the facility on Monday. They were reportedly involved with illegal drugs. Two of them have been rescued and are now back at the center.

The boys reportedly climbed the center’s front gate to escape.

In a previous report, Police Captain Janelito Marquez, chief of the Guadalupe police said that they have alerted the parents of the boys to immediately surrender them back to the center once they arrive home.

ngay Mabolo, Barangay Duljo-FatimaRead more: Five boys bolt Operation Second Chance; 2 rescued

Read more: Police still looking for 2 CICL who escaped Operation Second Chance

According to Esguerra, there are plans of augmenting police visibility near the center. he said the plan will be tackled by Police Colonel Engelbert Soriano, chief of the CCPO, and concerned the Cebu City officials.

Esguerra said that fewer policemen are detailed at the facility because most of them are busy securing the peace and order of the city. /rcg