PNP chief Gamboa’s chopper crashes in Laguna

MANILA, Philippines — A helicopter carrying Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Gen. Archie Gamboa crashed Thursday morning in San Pedro, Laguna.

Gamboa and his companions have already been rushed to the hospital, a report from dzMM said.

Gamboa was conscious when pulled out of the wreckage, based on initial reports.

He was taken to the West Lake Medical Center in this city.

He suffered a minor injury on his right shoulder, Lt. Col. Serafin Petalio, provincial director of the Laguna police, said in an interview with reporters.

Gamboa was on his way to Camp Vicente Lim in Calamba, Laguna when the mishap happened.

The helicopter was carrying eight individuals, including Gamboa and the pilot.

Petalio, however, said he has yet to confirm the number of injured passengers.

Petalio said the helicopter carrying Gamboa tried to take off at a dusty portion of the area, which affected visibility.

The helicopter got in contact with a live wire before the mishap.

“They (Gamboa and companions) were supposed to fly on a chopper. We left ahead and was wondering why no chopper took off,” said Lt. Col Chitadel Gaoiran of the Laguna police in a phone interview.

“Nakontrol naman ng piloto kasi kung hindi nakontrol ‘yun dun sila sa bangin doon (The pilot was able to control the helicopter. If he was not able to control it would have fell on a cliff),” said Petalio.

San Antonio village chief Eugenio Ynion, in a phone interview, said the accident happened before 9 a.m. as the police official’s chopper attempted to take off.

“The chopper was torched,” he added.

Ynion said the fenced Laperal compound, a private lot, is wired off since the property is the subject of an ongoing property dispute.

“I have been warning the police not to land choppers in there because the area is surrounded by wires,” Ynion said.

