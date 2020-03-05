UP enters world’s top 100 universities for performing arts

MANILA, Philippines — For the first time, the University of the Philippines (UP) has entered the world’s top 100 universities for performing arts, according to the latest global rankings of a United Kingdom-based group specializing in higher education.

UP placed in the 51-100 bracket in the list of top-performing art institutions in the 2020 Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings.

The state university also retained its 51-100 ranking for the development studies program for the second consecutive year.

According to the QS rankings, the Juilliard School in New York City was a top institution for performing arts while the University of Sussex in the United Kingdom was the best institution for development studies.

The rankings were based on academic and employer reputation as well as citations of published papers.

On top of UP’s breakthrough ranking in performing arts, it also debuted ranking in Electrical and Electronics Engineering at top 451-500 and Biological Sciences at top 501-550.

In QS’ general university rankings, UP placed 28 places higher than last year at 356th in 2020 from 384th.

Other Philippine universities that made it to the top 1,000 universities list were Ateneo de Manila University (ADMU) at 601-650, and De La Salle University (DLSU) and University of Santo Tomas (UST) both at 801-1000.

