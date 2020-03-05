Capitol eyes Mainit Spring in waterworks system dev’t for Oslob

CEBU CITY, Philippines — In order to stabilize the water supply in Oslob, the Capitol is eyeing to tap the spring in the town’s Barangay Mainit as the water source for its waterworks system project for the municipality.

In a news release of the Cebu Provincial Information Office (PIO), Governor Gwendolyn Garcia promised the residents of Oslob that the waterworks system project for their town will be bid out within the first quarter so that its civil works would have commenced by the second quarter.

Garcia, who met with tourism stakeholders last Tuesday, March 3, 2020, said she wants the municipal government of Oslob to run the waterworks system.

Oslob, located about 118 kilometers south of Cebu City, is a fourth income class municipality that has gained international tourism popularity due to its beaches and whale shark watching activity.

“Mas maayo man gud ang LGU maoy modumala kay dunay klarong infrastructure, dunay klarong accountability,”Garcia was quoted by the PIO.

(It is better that the waterworks system will be managed by the LGU because there is a definite standard for the infrastructure and accountability.)

Tapping surface water in southern Cebu to solve the water shortage concerns in the province has been one of the early pronouncements of Garcia when she assumed office as governor in July 2019.

Oslob residents aired out to Garcia their concern about water shortage during the tourism stakeholders’ meeting last Tuesday, March 3, where issues on illegal structures found on the town’s easement zones were also discussed.

Having an improved water service is among the concerns of areas like that of Barangay Tan-awan as they host several tourists who stay in their town for the beaches and the world-famous whale shark watching activity there.

At present, Barangays of Oslob Water and Sanitation Services Cooperative (BOWSSCo) provides for the water services in the town. The cooperative sources their water supply from Tumalog Waterfalls in Barangay Luka. /rcg