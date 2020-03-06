Friday weather forecast: Wet weekend in Visayas, Mindanao due to LPA

MANILA, Philippines — A low-pressure area (LPA) will bring cloudy skies and rain showers to the Visayas and Mindanao, the state weather bureau said Friday.

In its 4 a.m. weather update, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms are expected in Visayas and Mindanao due to the LPA.

Pagasa warned of possible flash floods and landslides in areas affected by rain.

The LPA was last spotted 150 kilometers east northeast of General Santos City.

Cloudy skies with light rains may prevail over Cagayan Valley and Aurora and partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains are expected in Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon due to the northeast monsoon or “amihan”, Pagasa said.

Meanwhile, the tail end of a cold front will bring cloudy skies with scattered rain showers and thunderstorms over the Bicol region, Quezon, Marinduque, Romblon and Oriental Mindoro.

Pagasa likewise warned of possible flash floods and landslides due to scattered moderate to at times heavy rains.

Pagasa said that Northern Luzon will have strong northeast winds and rough (2.8 – 4.0 meters) coastal waters while the rest of Luzon will have moderate to strong northeast winds and moderate to rough (1.2 – 3.1 meters) coastal waters.

Meanwhile, Visayas and Mindanao will have moderate northeast to northwest winds and moderate (1.2 – 2.5 meters) coastal waters according to Pagasa.