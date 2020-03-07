PresyoMerkado: Daikon radish

CEBU CITY, Philippines -Have you tasted Daikon radish?

This nutritious and low-calorie vegetable may be eaten raw, pickled, or cooked. This can be used as an ingredient for the sinigang that you may want to prepare for lunch and mixed in your salad or even kimchi.

Eating this radish helps you maintain a healthy body weight and protects you against heart disease and certain cancers because of its anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and anti-viral properties.

Daikon radish is sold at P 70 per kilo in Carbon Public Market. / dcb