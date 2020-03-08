EGS keeps lead in A+E Corporate Cup after win vs Buildrite

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The EGS Surveying – CE/2 tightened its grip of the top spot in the standings after nailing its third straight win in the Architects + Engineers Basketball Club 5th Corporate Cup which resumed games Saturday night, March 7, 2020.

EGS lambasted Buildrite – UAP/Datu Lapu-Lapu, 77-34, to keep its win-loss record clean at 3-0.

Kevin Saluage was named player of the game after he led EGS with 12 points, five rebounds, one assist, and six steals.

Other teams who improved their standings by posting their second win after three playing dates were KS&E Reliabuild – CE/3, Paragsa Consultancy – ME/1, Phoenix Building System – CE/1 and Cebu Metallic Epoxy – COMPE.

KS&E outsmarted Cebu Home & Builders – UAP Metro Cebu, 80-70, with much-needed help from Gal Sales.

Sales earned the player of the game honors after he exploded with 35 points, pulled down three boards, had one assist and three steals.

Paragsa, on the other hand, frustrated defending champion Island Paints – UAP/Cebu from getting its first win this season via an 83-36 thrashing.

Leonides Paragsa led his team in foiling the defending champions with his 36 points, four rebounds and two assists which gave him the player of the game distinction.

Phoenix, for its part, was able to outlast EVC Consultancy – ME/2, 51-46, to post its second win in the tournament.

Phoenix was buoyed by the double-double performance of Joseph Escober who coupled his 23 points with 10 rebounds. The player of the game also finished with four assists and two blocks.

Cebu Metallic Epoxy – COMPE had opened the third playing date with a 59-46 survival of Architectural Interior Source – UAP/Sugbu.

Player of the game Arnel Cordero also had a double-double performance of 11 points and 13 rebounds. He also managed four assists and four blocks to lead Cebu Metallic Epoxy. / dcb