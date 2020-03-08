Viral reaction of a girl reading her crush’s message

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Have you ever felt so happy and “kilig” that you can’t contain it?

Put yourself in an situation, for instance, in a bus ride that your crush has also taken, and at some point, your eyes locked– your face will surely turn red.

But Maria Avila, a 19-year-old education student from Camarines Sur, did not mind the number of people around her as she was seen gushing while looking at her phone.

It was through her friend Julius Daneil Pendor, 20, that Avila’s reaction video went viral.

‘Typing si Crush’ reaction

Pendor, who uploaded the video on March 3 with the caption, “Typing si crush” reaction,” told CDN Digital the story behind it.

“May nagchat daw sa kanyang lalaki ng hi tapos palagi raw sya nitong nakikita. At dahil sa nakakatuwa ang kanyang reaction, naisipan ko syang kunan ng video ng di nya nalalaman,” he said.

(A guy sent her a hi chat message and that he had often seen her reaction to this message. And because, he felt it was a hilarious reaction, he decided to take of it without her friend knowing about it.)

Although Pendor cleared the air that it was not Avila’s crush, just a random guy, who sent her a message and out of boredom Avila took it up a notch with her reaction.

“It was not really her crush, pero she was acting as if crush niya talaga yung nag chat, so kaya crush po yung nilagay ko kasi parang naiisip ko na ganun siguro reaction nung mga taong kachat yung crush nila,” he added.

(It was not really her crush, but she was reacting as if the person who sent her a message was the one. So that I included in the caption of the video her crush because her reaction was I think what one would react if the person sending the message was really her crush.)

The video instantly became viral with Avila’s antics and how many netizens can relate to situations like this.

One netizen, Issy Lou Suyman said “Sana All”, while Ma Carina Sevilla commented, “Tag natin crush ni atttteee.”

The video as of March 7 has already been viewed 614,000 times with 28,000 reactions and 23,000 shares.

Talk about getting butterflies in your stomach, right? /dbs