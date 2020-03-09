Magnitude 4.4 quake jolts parts of Eastern Visayas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Another magnitude 4.4 earthquake jolted parts of Eastern Visayas this Monday morning, March 9, 2020.

An earthquake bulletin issued by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said that the ground shaking was felt at 7:39 a.m. with its epicenter located at about 49 kilometers east of Dolores, Eastern Samar.

Instrumental Intensity 2 was felt in Borongan City, still in Eastern Samar, while Intensity 1 was reported in Palo town in Leyte province.

Phivolcs said no damages or aftershocks are expected from the earthquake.

According to the Phivolcs intensity scale, a ground-shaking felt at Intensity 2 is considered as “light” and may be felt by a few people who are at rest indoors. /dcb