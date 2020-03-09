BREAKING: March 9 is hottest day in Cebu, so far

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Temperature in Cebu reached the 32 degrees Celsius mark on Monday, March 9, which the weather bureau considered as the hottest day the island so far for 2020.

The Mactan Bureau of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Administration Services (Pagasa – Mactan) recorded 32.6 degrees Celsius — the highest in Cebu for 2020 — at 2:59 p.m. on March 9.

It yielded a heat index of 35 degrees Celsius, which state meteorologists considered as ‘very high’. Heat index is used to measure what the temperature feels like in a human body.

Individuals with prolonged exposure to heat index beyond 35 degrees Celsius could suffer a heatstroke.

Warmer weather expected in Cebu

Pagasa-Mactan also cautioned the public that hotter or warmer weather would be expected soon as the country’s hot dry season, often referred to as summer, had been fast approaching.

“What we’re experiencing now is actually the transition period from northeast monsoon or amihan to the dry, hot season,” said Jomar Eclarino, Pagasa-Mactan weather specialist.

Eclarino said temperature for Cebu within the week is also expected to peak at 32 degrees Celsius.

He also said that based on their current data, amihan season, which brought cool weather and strong winds in January and February, could end between the third and last week of March.

Once the amihan season terminates, Pagasa will officially declare the start of the dry season, he added.

Temperatures to rise in May

“In Cebu, May is the hottest month. With that, we are expecting temperatures to rise in the coming days,” Eclarino said.

As a result, Pagasa-Mactan has advised the public to start taking precautionary measures against the possibility of heatstroke, and other eventualities that could arise due to hot weather.

“As of now, we have started to feel the easterlies wind which is characterized as moist and humid. So, we advise everyone to keep hydrated, regularly check the weather, and avoid getting exposed to the sun between 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.,” said Eclarino. /###