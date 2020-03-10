Kid’s rendition of Yoyoy Villame’s Magellan song is worth watching

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Can you remember the songs you sang when you were six years old?

Maybe you’d recall singing to your favorite nursery rhyme or favorite cartoon song.

But this six-year-old boy from Cagayan de Oro City has mastered a song one would not expect to be sang by a kid.

Brielle Timothy Oclarit, a grade one student, showed everyone that at his young age, he can sing Yoyoy Villame’s famous Magellan song.

Watch here:

Juliet Oclarit, 32, the mother of Brielle, told CDN Digital that her son is fascinated with the story of Lapu-Lapu and Magellan because it was mentioned in their school. This is why she decided to introduce the song to him via YouTube.

“He loves the story about Magellan and Lapu-Lapu,” Juliet said. “He always asks me to tell him about it again and again. Then I suddenly remember that song of Yoyoy. So I let him see it on YouTube.”

Juliet said the kid kept on watching the video over and over again.

“To my surprise. he already memorized it [in] one day,” said Juliet.

Once Brielle was ready, his mother decided to film it and upload the video on his YouTube channel and share in on Facebook on March 4, 2020.

The Facebook post has already been viewed 821,000 times with 24,000 reactions and 28,000 shares. The YouTube video has 1, 537 views.

In the video, Brielle did not just sing the song correctly, but sang it full of emotions. He even sang it the Yoyoy way.

The famous Boholano. singer would have been proud. Good job, Brielle! /bmjo