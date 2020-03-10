The beauty of loving and living the outdoors

CEBU CITY, Philippines– Set aside your fear of bugs and the dark and try being in the outdoors.

And you will be surprised at the many wonderful things that you and I will surely enjoy when outdoors.

From starting a bonfire to creating smores to singing to good music and sharing amazing moments with the people you love or even with the people you just met.

Believe it or not, there is great beauty in the outdoors.

Scenery— you get to enjoy a day or two away from the concrete jungle and enjoy the peaceful scenery. This will give you time to recharge, to think about the things that have been bothering you or can even be your avenue to do the things you have all along wanted to do– like reading a book or planning your next adventure.

Fresh air— away from the hustle and bustle of the city and away from pollution. The outdoors can provide you with the perfect time to have a breather and enjoy the fresh air as much as you can.

Campfire and great conversations— this is one of the most amazing things you can do outdoors. Gather around a campfire and start talking to each other. The place sure is away from the areas with strong cellphone signals, so talk to each other and start having great and in-depth conversations.

In touch with nature– this will make you think of how you can be one with nature in preserving nature. Once you get in touch with nature you will become more sensitive with the surroundings.

Appreciate simplicity— being away from the busy life in the city and the fast-paced life you will need to step back from and just enjoy life with no phones, work and the many people around.

The outdoors are indeed the best avenue when you want to just have a quick escape from the numbing stress and not so pleasant realities life sometimes, has to bring. /rcg