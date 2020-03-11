SWU PHINMA unveils new animal hospital

In the third year of Southwestern University (SWU) PHINMA’s Pet Power Revolution, the university known for its medical programs also unveiled its newest addition to its facilities – an animal hospital, called South Paws.

The annual pet wellness event was held on February 25, 2020 at Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

SWU PHINMA, the only private Veterinary School in the Visayas and Mindanao is positioning itself not only as the first medical school outside Manila, but also as an institution more than just its medicine program, catering to a wider variety of students with different interests and passions.

The event was also highlighted by a pet blessing, pet rally, and free pet services. There is also a talk for students who are interested in pursuing Veterinary Medicine featuring Dr. Karen Sanchez-Merilles of the Mandaue City Veterinary Office.

SWU PHINMA Veterinary Medicine Dean Dr. Ryan Yandug expressed, “The Vet School of SWU PHINMA is now focusing on small animal practice, producing vets in the city, who will be advocates of animal welfare, with strong business sense, and genuine concern for companion animals. SWU PHINMA is making sure that we are complimenting training with updated facilities, and as proof, we will have our new animal hospital soon, South Paws.”