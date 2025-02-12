KaraTula’s Welcome Home opens at Space Encounters Gallery

What makes a home? Is it a place, a feeling, or something we carry within us? These are the questions explored in Welcome Home, the latest solo exhibition by artist and curator Kean Larrazabal, known as KaraTula. Running from February 8 to 28, 2028, at Space Encounters Gallery (Ortigas, Pasig), the exhibition navigates themes of displacement, adaptation, and the quiet resilience found in moving between spaces.

Welcome Home runs until February 28, 2028, at Space Encounters Gallery (UNIT 7D, Padilla Building, F. Ortigas Jr. Road, Ortigas, Pasig).

Through a deeply personal yet universally resonant collection of works, Welcome Home reflects on the cycle of leaving, settling, and reinventing—transforming unfamiliar places into something familiar, even if only for a moment. Rather than romanticizing instability, KaraTula acknowledges both the struggle of seeking permanence and the beauty of finding home in unexpected ways.

KaraTula has been a dynamic force in the contemporary art scene, both locally and internationally. As the creative director of Inato, a pop-up street art gallery in Iligan City, he challenges the exclusivity of art by bringing it closer to the community. Known for his raw storytelling and socially relevant themes, his work pushes audiences to rethink not just art but also the spaces they inhabit.

“Welcome Home” is deeply personal to me. Growing up, my family moved from Cebu to Iligan City, then back to Cebu, and later to Cagayan de Oro—all in search of better opportunities and a place where we felt valued and appreciated. That experience shaped my understanding of home—not just as a physical space but as a feeling of belonging. This exhibition is a reflection of that journey, a reminder that home is more than a destination; it’s something we build and carry within us. To everyone who stepped into this space, thank you for being part of this journey. Here’s to embracing the in-between, the arrivals, the departures, and everything that makes us feel welcome,” KaraTula shares.

Kean Larrazabal, widely known as KaraTula, is an artist and curator whose works challenge societal norms and spark creative dialogue. A graduate of Cebu Technological University (BS Graphic and Design), he has exhibited both locally and internationally, gaining recognition for his thought-provoking and socially engaged art. As the founder of Inato, he continues to break barriers, making art more accessible to the community.

For more information, contact KARATULA at +63 960 528 6930 | [email protected]