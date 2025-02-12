Rural Bank of Rizal (ZN) Inc. expands in Cebu with new Lapu-Lapu City branch

In its commitment to providing accessible and reliable banking services, Dipolog-based Rural Bank of Rizal (ZN) Inc. officially inaugurated its third branch in Cebu Province on January 27, 2025, located at G/F JDY Building, M. Patalinghug Ave., Basak, Lapu-Lapu City.

The grand opening was attended by key bank executives, local government officials, and valued clients, marking another milestone in the bank’s steady expansion in the region. The new branch aims to serve individuals, small businesses, and entrepreneurs in Lapu-Lapu City by offering savings and loan products and financial services tailored to the community’s needs.

Commitment to Financial Inclusion

With branches in Mindanao and Visayas, Rural Bank of Rizal (ZN) Inc. continues to uphold its mission of delivering affordable and convenient banking solutions, especially for underserved communities.

This expansion brings the bank’s total branch network to sixteen branches nationwide and aligns with its goal of empowering local businesses and individuals through accessible financial services.

“Our new branch in Lapu-Lapu City represents our commitment to financial inclusion and economic growth in this community,“ said Engr. Richard Concha, President of Rural Bank of Rizal (ZN) Inc.

Convenient and Customer-Focused Banking

The Lapu-Lapu City branch offers a full range of banking services, including:

Savings and deposit accounts

Teacher’s Loan

Heavy Equipment Loan

OFW Seaman’s Loan

Pension Loan

Salary Loan

Secured Loan

Agricultural Loan

Jewelry Loan

Growing Presence in Cebu

The new Lapu-Lapu City branch is the third in Cebu Province, reinforcing the bank’s expansion efforts in one of the country’s fastest-growing economic hubs. With a solid reputation built over decades, Rural Bank of Rizal (ZN) Inc. remains dedicated to providing secure, innovative, and customer-centric financial solutions.

