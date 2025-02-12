Unleash your creativity at SM J Mall’s Experience Pods

SM J Mall proudly unveils its latest innovation—Experience Pods, immersive creative spaces designed to inspire content creators, trendsetters, and visionaries alike. Located at the Atrium, Upper Ground Level, these dynamic pods provide captivating installations and innovative features perfect for photoshoots and social media challenges.

Discover endless creative possibilities at SM J Mall’s Experience Pods. Explore captivating themes, capture unique moments, and unleash your imagination in these immersive spaces. Let your creativity take center stage and visit now, only up until February 28, 2025!

Whether you’re capturing a casual fashion shoot or exploring new creative ideas, SM J Mall’s Experience Pods, in collaboration with Power Mac Center, offer a unique environment to bring your imagination to life. Each pod is uniquely themed to deliver a memorable experience.

Cosmic Flow

Immerse yourself in a serene, dreamy ambiance inspired by twilight skies. This pod features soft, dim lighting in gentle gradients, creating a tranquil atmosphere ideal for artistic and contemplative content. Equipped with iPads and JBL Bluetooth headsets playing songs that make you think of chill nights, Cosmic Flow provides the perfect setup for creators seeking ethereal vibes.

Coastal Chill

Step into a vibrant, refreshing escape reminiscent of endless summer days. With turquoise and mint-colored accents and lighting that mimics the warmth of the sun, Coastal Chill delivers an upbeat atmosphere for social moments and vibrant content creation. Enjoy upbeat music genres like pop and disco, and capture every lively moment with the latest tech setup, including an iPad, iPhones, and JBL headsets playing summer chill songs.

Lovestreams

Capture heartwarming moments at this charming, interactive space designed for couples, friends, and solo guests. The highlight is the Magic Mirror Camera Photobooth, offering high-quality images, lighting effects, and real-time touch controls. Strike a pose and take away memorable printed photos by just presenting your accumulated or combined receipts worth ₱1,500 from any store at SM J Mall.

