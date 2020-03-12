WHO, two other international groups issue new guidance on protection of children, schools from COVID-19 transmission

CEBU CITY—Three international organizations have come up with new guidance to help protect children and schools from transmission of the Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19).

The guidance issued by the International Federation of the Red Cross (IFRC), UNICEF and the World Health Organization (WHO) provides critical considerations and practical checklists to keep schools safe.

It also advises national and local authorities on how to adapt and implement emergency plans for educational facilities.

In a joint news release posted on the WHO website, the groups recommend several measures to mitigate against the possible negative impacts on children’s learning and wellbeing in the event of school closures.

These measures include plans to ensure continuity of learning, including remote learning options such as online education strategies and radio broadcast of academic content, and access to essential services for all children.

“These plans should also include necessary steps for the eventual safe reopening of schools,” according to the joint news release.

On the other hand, if schools remain open, they should make sure that children and their families remain protected and informed.

The guidance recommended the following:

Providing children with information about how to protect themselves;

Promoting best handwashing and hygiene practices and providing hygiene supplies;

Cleaning and disinfecting school buildings, especially water and sanitation facilities; and

Increasing airflow and ventilation.

“UNICEF is urging schools – whether open or helping students through remote learning – to provide students with holistic support,” the news release noted.

The guidance called on schools to provide children with vital information on handwashing and other measures to protect themselves and their families. The schools also have to facilitate mental health support and help prevent stigma and discrimination by encouraging students to be kind to each other and avoid stereotypes when talking about the virus.

The new guidance also offers helpful tips and checklists for parents and caregivers, as well as children and students themselves. These actions include:

Monitoring children’s health and keeping them home from school if they are ill;

Encouraging children to ask questions and express their concerns; and

Coughing or sneezing into a tissue or your elbow and avoid touching your face, eyes, mouth and nose.

“Education can encourage students to become advocates for disease prevention and control at home, in school, and in their community by talking to others about how to prevent the spread of viruses. Maintaining safe school operations or reopening schools after a closure, requires many considerations, but if done well, can promote public health,” the joint news release added.

It cited as example the safe school guidelines implemented in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone during the outbreak of Ebola virus disease from 2014 to 2016, which helped prevent school-based transmissions of the virus. /bmjo