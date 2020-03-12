Dumaguete mayor asks public not to panic

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental—Dumaguete City Inter-Agency Task Force on Coronavirus Disease (Covid-19) chair Mayor Felipe Antonio Remollo appealed to the public not to panic following the confirmation that the patient who tested positive for the virus is a councilor from Tayasan town here.

The Dumaguete City mayor is asking instead the public to cooperate in the contact tracing of the public official.

Remollo, in a press briefing on Thursday morning, March 12, 2020, at the City Hall Session Hall, confirmed that the patient attended the Philippine Councilors League (PCL) national convention in Manila last February 28, 2020.

The mayor called on the people in contact of the patient to be honest and submit to self quarantine.

“Don’t be scared , we need community effort to solve the problem and prevent the spread of the virus,” Remollo said.

Mayor Remollo said he will give N95 face masks to the hospitals, Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council and members of the media as a precautionary measure. /bmjo