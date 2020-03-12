E-Help Consultancy and Migration: Providing guidance to those who want to reach dream destination

They say success comes to those who are willing to help beyond their capacity.

Couple Kevin and Shantelle Uy proved this to be true.

Operating Directors of E-Help Consultancy and Migration Services, the couple has dedicated themselves to servicing those who want to move to Australia, providing the best guidance to those who want to reach the dream destination for eight years now.

According to Kevin, E-help is built to assist people through customized professional guidance.

With their team of experts, they will guide migrants, students and those who want to work abroad towards a higher chance of getting accepted at Australian immigration.

HONESTY

Like all migration services, E-Help provides the best service to their clients to successfully achieve their desired outcome by providing reliable and authentic information to their clients.

What sets them apart from other migration services is their truthfulness towards their clients.

“I think this separates us from other services because we do not provide them false hope, and we strive to always educate them so they will have a better path,” said Shantelle.

“We’ll always be honest with our clients. If we think their desired path is not achievable we tell them upfront, but also provide options for them which are close to their desired outcome,” she added.

BEYOND THE SERVICE

E-Help has about 70 partner universities in Australia with offices located across the globe.

According to Kevin, they have already serviced about 5,000 students and migrants in their eight years in operation and they’ve always maintained a close relationship with them.

“We always try to contact those we have serviced once they reach Australia to ensure their safety,” said Kevin.

“We always have a passion to help people and that is one of our goals here,” added Kevin.

Their office is located at Level 3, Manros Plaza, General Maxilom Avenue, Cebu City.