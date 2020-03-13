2 patients escape quarantine in Sarangani

MANILA, Philippines — Two women who are considered patients under investigation (PUIs) for 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) allegedly “escaped” from a quarantine facility in Sarangani province and are now being tracked down by police.

Police Major Eudisan Gultiano, the spokesperson of Police Regional Office 11, said on Friday the two women, who are siblings, were supposed to go to Davao City for their flight to Manila.

The police are already conducting checkpoints and inspection to entry points to Davao to track down the two women.

“Ang PRO 11 ay nagcoconduct ng checkpoint and inspection doon sa malapit na possibleng pasukan ng mga taong ito,” Gultiano said in an interview over dzMM.

(The PRO 11 are already conducting checkpoints and inspection on areas where the two women could enter Davao.)

“As of this moment, there is no report na nakapasok na po itong dalawang taong ito (sa Davao),” she added.

(As of this moment, there is no report that the siblings have already entered Davao.)

She added that police are also checking hotels where the two women could stay, and they are also monitoring transport terminals.

Police are also closely coordinating with the Department of Health (DOH) and the local government unit to trace the movements of the said persons.

EDV