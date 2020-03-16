Why fish is a perfect choice for a healthy diet

Cebu City, Philippines—Worrying about your health whenever you choose the food you eat?

If so, here’s a useful tip: choose fish.

Yup, that’s the safest choice to make if you’re planning for a healthy diet.

Fish is a low-fat, high quality protein that can be prepared in so many different ways.

The worse that can happen in eating fish is getting a bone stuck in your throat, which can actually be removed using different techniques.

But a fish diet is really helpful for those worrying about their lab test results.

According to the health website healthline.com, fish is a wonderful source of high-quality protein. Fatty species also pack heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids that lowers the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

Other benefits include vision protection and improved mental health in old age.

Those are only some of many benefits of fish but one important for Filipinos is that it comes at affordable prices.

For example, at the Basak Satellite Public Market in Mandaue City, favorite Pinoy fish such as toloy is only less than a hundred pesos per kilogram.

Here are the prices as of March 17, 2020:

Bangus – P180/kilo

Tamarong – P180/kilo

Anduhaw- P180/kilo

Toloy – P80/kilo

So there you go! An affordable, healthy choice that can be prepared in so many ways. You can fry them, mix them in a soup, or even prepare them raw (kinilaw). Nothing can go wrong with a fish diet.

Just stay clear from those pesky little bones though. /bmjo