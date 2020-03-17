CESAFI resident physician issues advice to athletes, coaches in light of COVID-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The resident physician of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi), Dr. Rhoel Dejaño, has come up with a list of general advice for coaches and athletes now that games and trainings have been put on hold due to the crisis brought about by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Dejaño said that he has decided to come up with the list because he has received many queries from coaches and players. And, the list is his way of replying to them all.

“Basta more or less that covers for all sports,” said Dejaño of his list.

In an earlier post on his FaceBook account, Dejaño had recommended following the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Department of Health (DOH) in relation to the incubation period of the Corona Virus.

On top of Dejaño’s list is for team practices and games to be deferred while a community quarantine is implemented in their respective localities.

The University of the Visayas (UV) Green Lancers were supposed to defend their regional title in the Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) meet last March 13 and 14, 2020 against a Bohol selection but it was canceled after both Cebu and Bohol imposed community quarantines.

Other tournaments like the Architects + Engineers Basketball Club 5th Corporate Cup had also been indefinitely suspended due to the COVID-19 crisis.

According to Dejaño, despite his advice, there are still some towns having ongoing basketball tournaments. Aside from basketball, Dejaño is also discouraging swimming training.

“Yes, chlorine might kill the virus but then di ta sure sa mga manikma sipon or luwa laway sa pool kung presko kaayu. Di sa malikayan daghan gihapon taw sa pool. Mao sa lain countries closed gyud mga pool gihapon,” said Dejaño.

(Yes, chlorine might kill the virus but then we cannot be sure if someone blows their nose or spits on the pool and it is still fresh. And, it cannot be helped that there are still many people in the pool. That is why in other countries, their pools are closed.)

Also on Dejaño’s list is for athletes to continue their skills training and strength and conditioning programs because it is important for them to be fit for the next training should they be able to do so already. But, they should not do it in the gyms.

“Just remember that the athletes’ health is of utmost importance over the trophies and medals you will be winning,” said Dejaño./rcg