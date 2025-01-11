UCC Mentoré opens its first store in Cebu at NUSTAR Resort and Casino

Cebu’s vibrant coffee scene just got an exciting upgrade with the arrival of UCC Mentoré at NUSTAR Resort and Casino.

UCC Mentoré at NUSTAR Resort and Casino is more than just a coffee shop—it’s a place to experience exceptional flavors, sophisticated ambiance, and innovative menu items that cater to the modern coffee drinker.

The renowned coffee brand officially opens its doors on January 10, 2025, offering coffee enthusiasts and food lovers a new destination for premium brews and culinary delights in the heart of Cebu’s premier integrated resort.

A Taste of What’s to Come

On January 9, 2025, UCC Mentoré hosted an exclusive media preview at The Strip, Ground Floor of NUSTAR Hotel and Casino. Guests were treated to an array of delectable offerings that provided a glimpse of their exciting menu. Highlights include the Crispy Shrooms, Creamy Mushroom Pesto Spaghetti, Mixed Fruits Clair, and refreshing Banana Strawberry Brendo.

A Perfect Blend of Business, Leisure, and Coffee

UCC Marketing Officer Russ Bocado shared insights into what makes UCC Mentoré unique.

“What differentiates our branch is that UCC Mentoré offers a more hotel-style ambiance, tailored for executives. It’s the perfect spot for meetings or hanging out with colleagues,” Bocado explained.

The store’s sophisticated design and strategic location within the NUSTAR Resort offers an ideal setting for both business and leisure, making it a new must-visit spot in Cebu for professionals and casual coffee lovers alike.

Brewing Up A New Coffee Experience

In addition to its classic coffee offerings, UCC Mentoré introduces special concoctions unique to this branch.

“UCC Mentoré is a home for special concoctions, so many of the beverages on the menu are only available here,” Bocado added.

Among these exclusive beverages is the Avocado Latte, a creamy coffee blend with avocado that offers a perfect balance of sweetness and rich coffee flavor. For those looking to try something different, the Brendo line—available in various flavors—is also a standout.

A Fresh Identity in Coffee Culture

While UCC has long been a favorite in Cebu, the brand aims to distinguish UCC Mentoré and its Clockwork branches by emphasizing a diverse range of brewing methods, offering new experiences for customers.

Be sure to visit UCC Mentoré at The Strip, Ground Level, NUSTAR Resort and Casino on January 10, 2025, and be one of the first to experience Cebu’s newest coffee destination!