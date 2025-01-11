Filipino Homes’ Jumpstart Training celebrates the brightest stars in real estate

The country’s leading real estate platform, Filipino Homes, kicked off its signature event, Jumpstart Training: Elevate to Innovate – Building A World Class Real Estate Team for 2025, at Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.

Drawing over 1,000 attendees from across the Philippines, the event solidified its reputation as the largest real estate gathering in the country.

This year’s Jumpstart Training celebrates the remarkable contributions of real estate professionals, developers, and stakeholders who have shaped the industry.

“The purpose of Jumpstart is to jumpstart the year, and we know that the experiences of 2024 gave new ideas, so what we did is we invited all the best speakers in the Philippines then we shared ideas,” shared Filipino Homes Founder Anthony Leuterio.

Leuterio also emphasized the importance of continuously training and equipping agents with the right skills and knowledge to excel in the competitive real estate market. He highlighted Filipino Homes’ commitment to fostering a culture of learning and innovation.

Insights from Industry Leaders

A highlight of the event was the panel interview featuring key personalities from leading developers in the Philippines, including:

Leo Ross & Jessa Jill Torralba

George Ryan Sarmago, REB

Marc Christian Godornes, REB

Kenneth Jun & Maria Gracia Allene Pancito

Marilyn & Percival Laranjo

Glaiza & Jerome Lantaca

Ellaine & Jeff Sanchez, REB

These leaders shared their insights, showcased their latest innovations, and discussed strategies to empower brokers and agents.

A Landmark Event for Real Estate

The Jumpstart Training: Elevate to Innovate provided a valuable platform for networking, bringing together top-tier brokers and agents to exchange ideas and forge connections. It served as an opportunity to recognize and honor the individuals instrumental in the real estate industry’s success.

As the largest and most prestigious real estate event of the year, it stood out as a defining moment for the industry. With opportunities for recognition, engaging discussions, and future-focused innovations, the event affirmed Filipino Homes’ leadership in shaping the future of real estate in the Philippines.