Cebu City minority bloc offers suggestions for Labella on Covid-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The minority bloc of the Cebu City Council, who are members of the Bando Osmeña Pundok Kauswagan (BOPK), offered suggestions to Mayor Edgardo Labella amidst the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) crisis in the city.

Councilor Nestor Archival, the minority floor leader, said they met with the mayor on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, to present their suggestions.

Here are the summary of suggestions of the minority bloc:

Rent tourists buses to serve as public transport for workers especially since public utility vehicles can only accommodate fewer passengers with social distancing. They also asked the city’s executive to allocate funds for financial assistance to affected drivers.

Appropriate P24 million for the purchase of Coronavirus testing machines and reagents for the the city for faster detection of the virus among suspected patients.

Move the curfew time of Cebu City from 8 pm to 10 pm to synchronize with the curfew with the rest of the province.

Distribute as soon as possible the senior citizens’ and person with disabilities (PWD) financial assistance for the months of March and April.

Convene the Department of Trade and Industry and the National Food Authority to discuss food security and hoarding of commodities.

Provide financial assistance to Cebuanos who are stranded outside Cebu City because of the general community quarantine.

Possible disinfection of delivery trucks of basic goods and public utility vehicles.

Archival said the mayor positively responded to some of the suggestions and promised to consider these as the community quarantine continues in the city.

The minority bloc hopes for the consideration of the mayor for the sake of the city’s constituents. /bmjo

WATCH: Cebu City Councilor Nestor Archival, the minority floor leader, said the minority floor is suggesting to Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella that tourist buses be used for public transport. | Delta Letigio #CDNDigital Posted by CDN Digital on Tuesday, March 17, 2020