Two boats held; fishers nabbed for illegal fishing

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental — Two fishing vessels were apprehended in the municipal waters of Manapla, Negros Oriental on Wednesday, March 18, for allegedly being involved in illegal fishing.

The M/BCA “Leomar” owned by Marlene Padernal of Barangay IX, Victorias City and the O4 Toto Neje owned by Allan Miagao and Rocky Barrida, were caught with an trawl fishing gear inside their vessels, said Commander Jansen Benjamin, Philippine Coast Guard Negros Occidental head, in a statement.

The trawl fishing gear is an active gear used in fishing, which is prohibited within municipal waters.

THE M/BCA “Leomar” was operated by Marlon Dorman 51, of Barangay Daan Banwa, Victorias City, Negros Occidental and it had three crew members aboard the vessel, said Benjamin.

The 04 Toto Nieje, a blue and white boat, onwed by both Miagao and Barrida of Barangay VI-A, Victorias City, Negros Occidental.

The owners, operators and crew of those two boats allegedly violated Section 86 and Section 95 of Republic Act (RA) 10654 otherwise known as The Philippines Fisheries Code of 1998.

Their violation involved the use of an active fishing gear within the municipal waters.

After the inspection, the two vessels were turned-over to the municipal government through the Municipal Agriculture Office for the filing of appropriate charges.

The operation apprehending the two boats was a joint operation between the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources-Fishery Resource Protection Group (BFAR6-FRPG), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) Maritime Group.