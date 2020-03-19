Cebu City Council to tackle P1B budget for Coronavirus on Friday

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Cebu City Council will hold a special session for the requested P1 billion budget of Mayor Edgardo Labella for the city’s fight against the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) on Friday morning, March 20, 2020.

This despite the earnest request of the mayor for the council to convene within 24 hours since Wednesday morning, March 18.

Read more: Cebu City eyes P1 billion budget for COVID-19

Vice Mayor Michael Rama told CDN Digital that Friday is the earliest time the council members agreed they can convene. The council can only proceed with the session if they reach a quorum of majority of the members present.

Even though this will be technically be beyond the requested time of the mayor, Rama assured that the council will tackle the budget with a sense of urgency.

“We will hold the session in the caucus room, exclusively. We will not be bringing anybody,” said the vice mayor.

The closed door session is a mitigating measure against the spread of the Covid-19.

The vice mayor understands that the public will be waiting for the results of the session.

With this, Councilor Raymond Alvin Garcia, the majority floor leader, is assigned with the task to present the results of the session after it adjourns.

He will be presenting the results through a press conference, still with respect to social distancing.

The vice mayor said, these measures are put in place to keep both the public and the council members safe. /bmjo